Left Menu

Great moment for him, NZ cricket and world cricket: Hadlee on Ajaz show

A well deserved reward, and a great moment for him, New Zealand cricket, and world cricket, Hadlee said in a statement.To be in the great company of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble is very special indeed, the statement added.

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 05-12-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 11:01 IST
Great moment for him, NZ cricket and world cricket: Hadlee on Ajaz show
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Spinner Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul is a great moment not only for him but for New Zealand and world cricket as well, the legendary Richard Hadlee said while eulogising his compatriot.

Patel became only the third bowler in history of Test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings. The left-arm spinner achieved the rare feat on Saturday against India in the second Test, joining the illustrious company of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

The 33-year-old spinner also surpassed Hadlee's record of best figures by a New Zealand bowler. Hadlee had taken nine for 52 versus Australia back in 1985.

''Congratulations to Ajaz on a superb bowling performance. It was a delight to watch. A well deserved reward, and a great moment for him, New Zealand cricket, and world cricket,'' Hadlee said in a statement.

''To be in the great company of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble is very special indeed,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021