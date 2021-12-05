Left Menu

Ashes: Travis Head really ready to go for the series, says Cummins

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Sunday said that the call to choose one between Travis Head and Usman Khawaja for the first Ashes Test was a "tough one".

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 05-12-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 11:09 IST
Ashes: Travis Head really ready to go for the series, says Cummins
Travis Head (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Sunday said that the call to choose one between Travis Head and Usman Khawaja for the first Ashes Test was a "tough one". Cummins also explained the reason why Head was preferred over Khawaja in the playing XI for the first Ashes Test, beginning December 8 at the Gabba.

"It was a tight one. Both are really good options, really strong form. Experience is great from Uzzie and we feel really lucky to have that in the squad, but Trav's been playing a lot for us the last couple of years," cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying. "He's gone away and he's churned out runs in England, here in Australia, and we feel like he's really ready to go," he added.

Cummins on Sunday revealed the playing XI for the upcoming first Ashes Test, beginning Wednesday at the Gabba. Travis Head will bat at number five while Mitchell Starc has also found a place in the bowling attack.

Earlier, Tim Paine had stepped down as the Australia captain after a sexting scandal and Cummins was appointed as the new leader. Steve Smith will don the hat of vice-captain. Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021