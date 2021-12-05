Rain stalls Pakistan innings in 2nd test against Bangladesh

The first session of day two of the second cricket test between Bangladesh and Pakistan has been washed out due to rain on Sunday.

After inspecting the ground several times through the morning, the umpires took the decision to take an early lunch with hopes of play resuming in the aftenoon session.

Rain and bad light also interrupted the game on day one, allowing just two sessions of play as Pakistan reached 161-2 after recovering from early trouble.

Skipper Babar Azam was batting on 60 with Azhar Ali on 36 after putting on 91-run for the third wicket stand.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (2-49) had bowled brilliantly in the first session Saturday to put Bangladesh on top after the visitors seemed headed toward a big score. Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique brought up 50-run partnership in the first hour after Babar won the toss and chose to bat first. But Taijul broke the 59-run partnership, taking both wickets with straight deliveries.

Pakistan won the first test by eight wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)