Left Menu

Rain stalls Pakistan innings in 2nd test against Bangladesh

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 05-12-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 11:31 IST
Rain stalls Pakistan innings in 2nd test against Bangladesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The first session of day two of the second cricket test between Bangladesh and Pakistan has been washed out due to rain on Sunday.

After inspecting the ground several times through the morning, the umpires took the decision to take an early lunch with hopes of play resuming in the aftenoon session.

Rain and bad light also interrupted the game on day one, allowing just two sessions of play as Pakistan reached 161-2 after recovering from early trouble.

Skipper Babar Azam was batting on 60 with Azhar Ali on 36 after putting on 91-run for the third wicket stand.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (2-49) had bowled brilliantly in the first session Saturday to put Bangladesh on top after the visitors seemed headed toward a big score. Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique brought up 50-run partnership in the first hour after Babar won the toss and chose to bat first. But Taijul broke the 59-run partnership, taking both wickets with straight deliveries.

Pakistan won the first test by eight wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021