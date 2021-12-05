Left Menu

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu loses against South Korea's An Se-young in summit clash

India shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday came up short in the finals of the BWF World Tour Finals as the 26-year-old was defeated by South Korea's An Se-young in the summit clash.

ANI | Bali | Updated: 05-12-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 13:27 IST
India shuttler PV Sindhu (file image). Image Credit: ANI
India shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday came up short in the finals of the BWF World Tour Finals as the 26-year-old was defeated by South Korea's An Se-young in the summit clash. Se-young defeated Sindhu by 21-16, 21-12 in the final match that lasted for just 39 minutes.

The South Korea shuttler came out all guns blazing in the first game and she blazed away with a 4-0 lead, but Sindhu was able to raise her game, and the first game was locked at 7-4 in favour of Se-young after the opening four minutes of the game. The 19-year-old An Se-young raised her level and Sindhu proved no match for her in the first game, and the South Korean was just one more game away from victory.

Young charged on with her momentum, and in the end, she defeated Sindhu in straight games to win the tournament. On Saturday, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had battled past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi into the final of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali. Playing at the Mangupura Hall - 1, Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 in 1 hour and 10 minutes. (ANI)

