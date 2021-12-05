Left Menu

Cricket-India set New Zealand 540 to win second test in Mumbai

India set New Zealand a target of 540 and won the second and final test, declaring their second innings closed on 276 for seven on the third day of the contest at the Wankhede Stadium. New Zealand were all out for 62 in their first innings in reply to the hosts' 325.

India set New Zealand a target of 540 and won the second and final test, declaring their second innings closed on 276 for seven on the third day of the contest at the Wankhede Stadium. India's opening batter, Mayank Agarwal, followed up his 150 in the first innings with a 62 in second.

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who took all 10 wickets in India's first innings, picked up 4-106 in the second. Part-time left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra took 3-56. New Zealand were all out for 62 in their first innings in reply to the hosts' 325.

