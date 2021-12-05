Left Menu

Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal to not take field after being hit on right forearm

India right-handed batter Mayank Agarwal was hit on his right forearm and as a result, he will not be taking the field in the second innings of the ongoing Wankhede Test against New Zealand.

Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal to not take field after being hit on right forearm
Mayank Agarwal in action (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Mayank Agarwal was hit on his right forearm and as a result, he will not be taking the field in the second innings of the ongoing Wankhede Test against New Zealand. "Mayank Agarwal got hit on his right forearm while batting in the second innings. He has been advised not to take the field as a precautionary measure," BCCI said in a statement.

Shubman Gill will also not be taking the field after being hit during fielding in the first innings on Saturday. "Shubman Gill got a cut on his right middle finger while fielding yesterday. He will not be taking the field today," said BCCI.

New Zealand is staring at a defeat against India as they need to score 527 runs with 9 wickets remaining on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test here at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. India finally declared at 276/7 setting New Zealand a target of 540 when Ajaz dismissed Jayant Yadav out caught and bowled picking up his 4th wicket of the innings and 14th wicket of the match.

The left-arm spinner finished with figures of 14-225 the best bowling figure in Test matches against India and the 2nd best bowling figure by a New Zealander after Sir Richard Hadlee who took 15 wickets conceding 123 runs against Australia in Brisbane in 1985. Kiwis once again did not get a good start as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Tom Latham leg before wicket for just 6 with only 13 runs on the board. (ANI)

