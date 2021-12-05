Left Menu

Indian women's team returns from Brazil, sets up camp in Kerala

Indian women's team returns from Brazil, sets up camp in Kerala
Having returned from Brazil after participating in a four-nation tournament, the Indian women's team has now set up camp in Kochi, where it is training for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.

The Asian Cup is set to take place in India -- Mumbai and Pune -- from January 20 to February 6.

India faced the likes of Brazil, Chile and Venezuela in Manaus, which is something that has helped the girls earn valuable experience, said head coach Thomas Dennerby after the team started its pre-tournament camp in Kochi on Sunday.

''We have learned a lot during the three matches in Brazil. The biggest learning was that the players know the level we are trying to reach, both technically and tactically. Another key aspect that we have concentrated on is decision making,'' said Dennerby. ''For those of us who are in the technical staff, it was all about getting a good telemetry on how the players handle different kinds of pressure. ''It was a very important tournament for us to see where we stand against quality technical opposition, and we would all like to thank the AIFF for giving us this opportunity.'' India lost all their three matches in Brazil but played well in patches.

