Openers Gill and Agarwal not taking field due to on-field injuries
India openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill didnt take the field during the New Zealand second innings due to on-field injuries sustained on the second and third day of the second Test.Mayank Agarwal got hit on his right forearm while batting in the second innings. Shubman Gill got a cut on his right middle finger while fielding yesterday.
India openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill didn't take the field during the New Zealand second innings due to on-field injuries sustained on the second and third day of the second Test.
''Mayank Agarwal got hit on his right forearm while batting in the second innings. He has been advised not to take the field as a precautionary measure. Shubman Gill got a cut on his right middle finger while fielding yesterday. He will not be taking the field today,'' the BCCI media team stated on Sunday.
Agarwal has been one of the heroes of this Test with scores of 150 and 62 while Gill has scored 44 and 47.
In their places, Suryakumar Yadav and Srikar Bharat were on the field as substitutes.
