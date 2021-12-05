Ban vs Pak, 2nd Test: Visitors reach 188/2 before rain washes out day two

Azhar Ali reached his 34th career fifty as only 38 balls' play was possible on the second day of the second Test in which Pakistan added 27 runs to their overnight score to reach 188 for two against Bangladesh on Sunday. After there was no play in the first session, play resumed following an early lunch and Pakistan began confidently and convincingly before rain halted play after 6.2 overs.

Shortly before rain ended the second day's play, Azhar Ali hit back to back boundaries off Ebadot Hossain to complete his 34th 50 in his 91st Test. When day's play was finally called off, Azhar was batting on 52 after beginning the day at 36. Babar Azam, who was 60 overnight in Pakistan's 161 for two, started impressively with a boundary off the first ball of the day and was still at the crease on 71 with eight fours and a six.

The two batters have so far added 118 runs for the unfinished third-wicket partnership. Brief Scores: Pakistan 188/2 (Babar Azam 71* Azhar Ali 52*; Taijul Islam 2-49) v Bangladesh (ANI)

