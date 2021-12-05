Man City coach Pep Guardiola set for toughest part of season

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola believes the next period of the season will be the toughest. With seven matches between Sunday and New Year's Day, starting with Tuesday's Champions League game in Germany against RB Leipzig, Guardiola says many things can happen at this crucial stage.

"There are many games to come and it's the toughest part of the season. We'll try to continue at this level and this rhythm," he said as per the club's official website. "Everyone is back, it doesn't matter who plays, we are consistent and winning games but in football, everything can go down in one second. I'm more than pleased with what the guys have done in this tough period and now comes the toughest one for the number of games, weather, injuries. We keep going with this rhythm and try to play well," the City boss added.

On Saturday, Bernardo Silva scored twice as Manchester City beat Watford 3-1 for a fifth successive victory that moved them top of the Premier League table for the first time this season. The City has leapfrog Chelsea and Liverpool on 35 points, one clear of the Reds. But a third straight defeat leaves Watford 17th on 13 points, three above the bottom three. (ANI)

