Left Menu

Always believed that we can win, says Deccan Gladiators' Head Coach Mushtaq Ahmed

Deccan Gladiators Head Coach Mushtaq Ahmed said that they always believed that this team can win the Abu Dhabi T10 title.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 05-12-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 18:17 IST
Always believed that we can win, says Deccan Gladiators' Head Coach Mushtaq Ahmed
Team Deccan Gladiators. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Deccan Gladiators Head Coach Mushtaq Ahmed said that they always believed that this team can win the Abu Dhabi T10 title. Deccan Gladiators defeated Delhi Bulls by 56 runs on Saturday to win their maiden title in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

"We always believed that we can win! The self-belief helped us to go out there and express ourselves and play a fearless brand of cricket which was visible in all our performances all through the tournament. I couldn't have asked for a more professional approach from this bunch which executed everything the way we planned," said the coach as per an official release. Put into bat, Gladiators rode on Andre Russell (90) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore's (59) record-breaking opening stand to post 159 for no wicket at the end of their stipulated overs. Chandrapaul Hemraj kept the Bulls in the game with a quickfire 42 off 20 deliveries but Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga and Tymal Mills picked up two wickets each to restrict the Delhi team to 103 for the loss of seven wickets.

Skipper Wahab Riaz congratulated the team on the remarkable title triumph and said, "In this tournament, we showed tremendous fighting spirit, and took the game away from our opposition by some incredibly dominating performance in every aspect of the game. Not just in one game, but we maintained that in almost every game all through the tournament. We also backed each other to succeed and it helped us bond as a team, and in fast-paced high-pressure games like this, it is important that you have each other's back all the time." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021