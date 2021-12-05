Left Menu

FIH Men's Junior WC: Timothee Clement's hat-trick takes France to podium, India finish fourth

France defeated hosts India 3-1 in the third-place match of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 05-12-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 18:27 IST
FIH Men's Junior WC: Timothee Clement's hat-trick takes France to podium, India finish fourth
India vs France (Photo: Twitter/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

France defeated hosts India 3-1 in the third-place match of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday. For France, Timothee Clement was the star of the evening, as their captain scored his fourth hat-trick of the tournament. He ended the Junior World Cup with 14 goals against his name. Sudeep was the lone goalscorer in the match for India.

This was India's second loss to France in the tournament as the two teams opened their campaign against each other in the showpiece on November 24 in a hard-fought match that France won 5-4. Starting the match, India were aggressive and gave France defence some hard time. Araijeet Singh Hundal won an early penalty corner but the drag-flick from vice-captain Sanjay was saved brilliantly.

Hundal again gave the French backline some headache after the forward struck the post. After that France team changed the flow of the match by winning three PCs on the trot but nothing really came out of it. With momentum on their side, the European team completely pinned back India in their own half in the second quarter. Shardanand Tiwari soon received a green card as a PC was given to France and captain Timothee Clement made no mistake as he converted the opportunity into a goal for his team.

After a series of early penalty corner saves in the second half by Indian goalkeeper Pawan, Clement doubled the lead of the France team through PC. With less than five minutes to go in Q3, Sudeep superbly controlled a bouncing ball and lobbed over the French goalkeeper as India pegged one back.

The fourth quarter started swiftly as Clement claimed his fourth hat-trick of the tournament and restored France's two-goal lead. India who seemed over-dependent on PCs all evening had no response to France's tactics as the European team ended on the podium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021