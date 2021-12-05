Left Menu

Soccer-Terrier shines as Rennes demolish St Etienne

Terrier completed his hat trick three minutes into the second half with a fine 20-metre shot into the top corner of the net after being set up by Majer. Ugochukwu wrapped it up with a low cross shot seven minutes from time. Nice will move within one point of Rennes if they beat Racing Strasbourg later on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 19:34 IST
Soccer-Terrier shines as Rennes demolish St Etienne
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Martin Terrier bagged a hat-trick as Stade Rennais moved into second place in Ligue 1 in style with a 5-0 away demolition of bottom side St Etienne on Sunday. Terrier benefited from three assists by Lovro Majer to inspire Rennes to a resounding victory with Lesley Ugochukwu also scoring to add to Yann Macon's own goal.

Rennes have 31 points from 17 games and trail leaders Paris St Germain by 11 points after the capital side salvaged a last-gasp 1-1 draw at RC Lens on Saturday. St Etienne have 12 points.

Les Verts pressed high early on but it was a risky strategy and Rennes went 2-0 up in the space of five minutes. Terrier was played through by Majer and beat Etienne Green from close range in the 23rd before doubling the tally with a clever back heel from another Majer pass.

On the stroke of halftime, Macon deflected Lorenz Assignon's strike into his own net. Terrier completed his hat trick three minutes into the second half with a fine 20-metre shot into the top corner of the net after being set up by Majer.

Ugochukwu wrapped it up with a low cross shot seven minutes from time. Nice will move within one point of Rennes if they beat Racing Strasbourg later on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021