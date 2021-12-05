Left Menu

Viktor Axelsen lift BWF World Tour Finals title after thrashing Kunlavut Vitidsarn

The world number one Viktor Axelsen on Sunday defeated Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the summit clash to clinch the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali.

ANI | Bali | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 20:19 IST
Viktor Axelsen lift BWF World Tour Finals title after thrashing Kunlavut Vitidsarn
Viktor Axelsen (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The world number one Viktor Axelsen on Sunday defeated Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the summit clash to clinch the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali. The reigning Olympic champion thrashed Vitidsarn by 21-12, 21-8 in just 43 minutes to wrap up the men's singles title.

It was tough going at the start but the Danish shuttler who was the man on a mission took the first game of the men's singles final 21-12. He closed out the opener in 21 minutes. The second game was all Axelsen as he continued the demolition of the three-time junior world champion Thai. Axelsen wrapped up the game and title with bare resistance from the other side of the court.

Earlier in men's doubles, Japan's Hoki Takuro and Kobayashi Yugo beat Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo from Indonesia 21-16, 13-21, 21-17. In women's singles, India shuttler PV Sindhu came up short in the finals of the BWF World Tour Finals as the 26-year-old was defeated by South Korea's An Se-young in the summit clash. Se-young defeated Sindhu by 21-16, 21-12 in the final match that lasted for just 39 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021