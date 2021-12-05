Odisha govt felicitates Sunita Lakra for her contribution to Indian Women's Hockey

In appreciation of Sunita Lakra’s contribution to Indian Women’s Hockey, the Odisha government Sunday felicitated her at the ongoing Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup here.

On behalf of the state government, Odisha Hockey Promotion Council chairman Dilip Tirkey honoured the player in presence of Sports and Youth Services secretary R Vineel Krishna.

“Sunita has brought great laurels for the state and country, with her achievements. She has shown that with sincere dedication and perseverance one can reach the highest sporting platform and this is an inspiration for the young women who aspire to make it to national teams,” Tirkey said.

Lakra who hails from Odisha had captained India during the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, leading her team to win a Silver. She was also part of the Silver Medal-winning Asian Games team in 2018 and the Asian Games bronze medal team in 2014. While congratulating her, Tirkey said though Lakra has retired from hockey, she continues to greatly inspire young women players from the state.

Lakra expressed her thanks to the Odisha government for backing sportspersons and recognising their hard work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)