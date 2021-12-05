Left Menu

Pollard out of West Indies white-ball tour of Pakistan

PTI | Stjohns | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 20:31 IST
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard withdrew Sunday from the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan after failing to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained in the T20 World Cup.

Pollard was replaced in the ODI squad by Devon Thomas and in the T20 squad by allrounder Rovman Powell.

Pollard will be reassessed in a few weeks ahead of the upcoming home tours by Ireland and England in January 2022, Cricket West Indies said.

The West Indies are due to play three T20Is and three ODIs at the Karachi National Stadium from Dec. 13-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

