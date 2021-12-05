Left Menu

Cricket-Windies white-ball captain Pollard ruled out of Pakistan tour

West Indies, who failed to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals, have picked several uncapped players in two 15-man squads for the tour of Pakistan. Nicholas Pooran will lead the Caribbean side in the T20s while Shai Hope will captain the team in the 50-over matches.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 20:43 IST
Cricket-Windies white-ball captain Pollard ruled out of Pakistan tour

West Indies' white-ball captain Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the side's tour of Pakistan this month after failing to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered during the Twenty20 World Cup. West Indies will play three T20s and three 50-over matches in Pakistan starting on Dec. 13 in what will be the first visit by an international side since England and New Zealand pulled out of scheduled tours this year for security reasons.

"Pollard will undergo rehabilitation work in Trinidad ... and will be reassessed in a few weeks ahead of the upcoming home tours against Ireland and England in January 2022," Cricket West Indies said in a statement on Sunday. West Indies, who failed to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals, have picked several uncapped players in two 15-man squads for the tour of Pakistan.

Nicholas Pooran will lead the Caribbean side in the T20s while Shai Hope will captain the team in the 50-over matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021