STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD NZ Ashwin turns it on as India aim for four day finish against New Zealand By Kushan Sarkar Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) India's middle-order worries going into South Africa series remained but that didn't deter Ravichandran Ashwin from turning the heat on as his three quick blows left New Zealand tottering at 140 for five in pursuit of an impossible 540 on day three of the second Test.

SPO-BAD-WORLDS-2NDLD SINDHU Sindhu settles for silver in BWF World Tour Finals, loses to An Seyoung Bali, Dec 5 (PTI) Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu settled for a silver medal at the BWF World Tour Finals after going down meekly against Korean teen sensation An Seyoung in the summit clash here on Sunday.

SPO-HOCK-JR-WC-IND India lose to France 1-3 to finish 4th in Jr Hockey WC By Saumojyoti S Choudhury Bhubaneswar, Dec 5 (PTI) Title hopes already shattered, defending champions India even failed to finish on the podium as they lost 1-3 to France in the bronze-medal play-off match of the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-AXAR This has been my dream year but aim is to improve further: Axar Patel By Kushan Sarkar Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) It was a ''dream'' that he had nurtured while putting in hours of hardwork for years and Axar Patel couldn't be happier that he has finally realised it at the biggest cricketing stage against teams like England and New Zealand.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-SELECTION SA Team Selection: Virat's ODI captaincy, Ishant's place in Test, back-up No. 3 up for discussion By Kushan Sarkar Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Virat Kohli's position as India's ODI captain, his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane's future as vice-captain in the longest format along with 100-Test man Ishant Sharma's place will be up for discussion when the national selectors pick the jumbo squad for the tour of South Africa later this week.

SPO-GOLF-HWC Hero World Challenge: Morikawa takes five shot lead, inches closer to No 1 spot By Aparajita Upadhyay Nassau (Bahamas), Dec 5 (PTI) American golfer Collin Morikawa inched closer to victory and the coveted World No. 1 spot with a stunning 64 in the third round to take a massive five shot lead at the Hero World Challenge here.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-RAVINDRA Tough to bounce back after being bowled out for 60-odd: Ravindra Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) New Zealand are well aware that it is extremely tough to bounce back after collapsing to 62 in the first innings but young all-rounder Rachin Ravindra promised his team would put up a fight on day four of the second Test against India.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-MITCHELL Mitchell says he took cue from Mayank to counter Indian spinners Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell on Sunday said he took cue from India opener Mayank Agarwal to counter the home side's spinners on day three of the second Test here.

SPO-CRI-IND-A-PREVIEW India's fringe players look to make impact in final unofficial Test Bloemfontein, Dec 5 (PTI) The third unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A beginning here on Monday will give the fringe players another opportunity to make their case for national selection ahead of the senior team South Africa's tour later this month.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-ASIAN-IND Indian women's hockey team eases past Thailand with 13-0 win in Asian meet Donghae (South Korea), Dec 5 (PTI) Dragflicker Gurjit Kaur scored five goals as the Indian women's hockey team thrashed Thailand 13-0 in its first game at the Asian Champions Trophy here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-AJAZ-HADLEE Great moment for him, NZ cricket and world cricket: Hadlee on Ajaz show Auckland, Dec 5 (PTI) Spinner Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul is a great moment not only for him but for New Zealand and world cricket as well, the legendary Richard Hadlee said while eulogising his compatriot.

SPO-CRI-IND-INJURIES Openers Gill and Agarwal not taking field due to on-field injuries Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) India openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill didn't take the field during the New Zealand second innings due to on-field injuries sustained on the second and third day of the second Test.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-MUMBAI-BFC Mumbai City humble Bengaluru FC Bambolim, Dec 5 (PTI) Mumbai City FC managed to defeat Bengaluru FC 3-1 in their latest Indian Super League assignment at the GMC Athletic Stadium.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-CAMP Indian women's team returns from Brazil, sets up camp in Kerala New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Having returned from Brazil after participating in a four-nation tournament, the Indian women's team has now set up camp in Kochi, where it is training for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.

SPO-GOLF-IND-PHUKET Rashid top Indian at 18th, Phachara wins Phuket Champs Phuket, Dec 5 (PTI) Rashid Khan rounded off the week with a fine 4-under and was the best Indian at T-18 in the USD 1million Laguna Phuket Championship after a gripping finish here.

SPO-RACING Arya Singh, Ruhaan Alva shine in JK Tyre National Racing meet Coimbatore, Dec 5 (PTI): Arya Singh and Ruhaan Alva shone in the rain-hit third and penultimate round of the 24th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship here over the weekend, notching up two wins each in the Formula LGB and JK Tyre Novice Cup categories respectively.

