Soccer-Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup and seal domestic treble

Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 to win the 2020-21 Women's FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, completing the English treble for the first time after winning the League Cup and Women's Super League title earlier this year.

Fran Kirby scored the opening goal after only two minutes and Sam Kerr netted a second-half brace to seal a third FA Cup for Emma Hayes's side and a third trophy of 2021. Last season's FA Cup was paused and postponed to this campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

