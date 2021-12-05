Left Menu

Soccer-Fred gives Rangnick winning start at Man United

Palace should have gone ahead minutes earlier but Jordan Ayew missed from point-blank range at the back post after James Tomkins had headed down a corner. German Rangnick was leading United for the first time after taking over from caretaker manager Michael Carrrick on Friday. Palace slipped to 12th on 16 points.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 21:31 IST
Soccer-Fred gives Rangnick winning start at Man United

Brazilian midfielder Fred curled in a 77th-minute winner as Ralf Rangnick made a winning start as Manchester United's interim manager with a 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United had struggled to create clear chances against Patrick Vieira's well-drilled side but the oft-criticised Fred beat Vincente Guaita with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box after being set up by substitute Mason Greenwood. Palace should have gone ahead minutes earlier but Jordan Ayew missed from point-blank range at the back post after James Tomkins had headed down a corner.

German Rangnick was leading United for the first time after taking over from caretaker manager Michael Carrrick on Friday. United moved up to sixth place in the table on 24 points, three behind fourth-placed West Ham United. Palace slipped to 12th on 16 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021