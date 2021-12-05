Ind vs NZ: Kiwis have a long road ahead, admits Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra admitted that New Zealand have a long road ahead in the ongoing second Test in Mumbai as Kiwis were reduced to 140/5 at stumps on day three. Chasing a mammoth target of 540, New Zealand had a hard time finding momentum after India declared their innings on 276/6 at Wankhede.

With two days to go, India are now five wickets away from a win while New Zealand will need a huge miracle to make a game out of this as they are still 400 runs away from victory. "We have lost a few wickets. We have to take it ball by ball and we have a very long road ahead. Hopefully, we can build some partnerships and play ourselves in. Two of them (Daryl Mitchell and Henry Nicholls) showed us how to get it done and we will hope to build on it," Ravindra said after the third day's play on Sunday.

"It's always tough being bowled out for 60, a lot of things went wrong. We all strive to be better. We tried to put that sort of stuff behind. It was not our best performance but we knew we have got a second innings and we'll keep fighting from there." "It's important for this game to learn from what you've done and move on to the next thing, not necessarily dwelling on what's happened," he said.

The youngster scalped his maiden Test wicket in the form of Shubman Gill. Ravindra bagged three wickets in total including that of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. "Nice to get a few overs under my belt and get my first Test wicket. It was good fun," he said.

The New Zealand team had a huddle as Gill walked back to the pavilion. "It (the huddle after the wicket) was pretty funny because we thought he (Ajaz Patel) was going to take all 20. They congratulated me for taking my first wicket. That first wicket was very special," he said. Ravindra also praised his teammate Ajaz Patel who on Saturday became only the third player in history to take all ten wickets in a Test innings. He returned a remarkable 10 for 119.

"I couldn't be happier for Jazzy (Ajaz). He's an incredible bloke and a great spinner. Taking 14 wickets is ludicrous. Each time we gave him the ball, we knew he was going to give us a result. Having him in the team is also helpful for me and the others in the team," he concluded. (ANI)

