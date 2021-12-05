Ind vs NZ: Pitch has become easier for batters to play off back foot, says Axar

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel feels the wicket at the Wankhede Stadium has become batting friendly as the second Test against New Zealand has progressed this week. India dominated Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand here at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.

New Zealand batters Daryl Mitchell and Henry Nicholls were the only positive for the visitors on Sunday as Kiwis score read 140/5 at the end of Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India. "Two days earlier, the ball was bouncing a bit due to the moisture. As the match is progressing, it's becoming a little slow. It's easier for batters to play off the back foot. But we've played in such conditions. So we know what to do. We have to keep patience on such a wicket," said Axar during a virtual press conference after the end of the day's play.

The Indian all-rounder is relishing the good run and he only wants to improve further by inculcating more skills as his career progresses. "Actually, this has been my dream year, you can say. The way I bowled in England series and now how the New Zealand series panned out, in between, there was IPL also so I think the year has really been a good year for me personally," said Axar.

"My aim is to keep improving and look at areas where I need to get better and that's how I planned things. All the hard work that I have put in all these years have finally yielded results this year," he added. Chasing a mammoth target of 540, New Zealand had a hard time finding momentum after India declared their innings on 276/6 at Wankhede.

The Kiwis now need 400 runs to win the second Test while India requires five wickets to register a series victory over New Zealand. (ANI)

