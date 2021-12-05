Left Menu

Infantino launches Suzuki Cup as Thailand open with win

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 05-12-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 22:19 IST
FIFA president Gianni Infantino attended the opening ceremony of the AFF Suzuki Cup on Sunday.

Infantino handed out replica trophies to honour people who have helped the city-sate weather the COVID pandemic.

He then assisted in officially opening the soccer championship of Southeast Asia.

The AFF Suzuki Cup was postponed for one year due to the pandemic and is being hosted solely by Singapore for safety and due to travel restrictions which remain in place in much of the ASEAN region.

Thailand cruised to a 2-0 win over Timor Leste in the opening Group A match of the Suzuki Cup on Sunday.

Host nation Singapore opened their Suzuki Cup account with a 3-0 win over Myanmar on Sunday. Singapore top Group A after earning all three points.

