Sports News Roundup: Novak Djokovic not ready to commit to Australian Open; Kings end 15-game home losing skid to Clips and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Inter thrash Roma as Mourinho suffers reunion to forget

AS Roma collapsed to a 3-0 defeat at home to manager Jose Mourinho's former club Inter Milan on Saturday as the champions climbed to second in Serie A and inflicted a fourth defeat in six league games on the capital club. Mourinho led Inter to an unprecedented treble in 2010 but his first meeting with them as an opposing coach ended with the second Serie A home defeat of his career in his 46th match -- the other coming against AC Milan in October.

Golf-Van Tonder sinks birdie putt to win South African Open

Daniel van Tonder sunk a birdie putt on the last hole to win the South African Open on Sunday as he held off a late charge from home compatriot Oliver Bekker. The 30-year-old Van Tonder made eight birdies in a final- round 65 to finish 16 under par with a total of 272, one shot ahead of Bekker.

Novak Djokovic not ready to commit to Australian Open

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic isn't ready to say whether he will defend his Australian Open title next month in Melbourne. The issue: Tournament participants are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and Djokovic has refused to say whether he has been. He previously has stated his opposition to vaccination mandates for players.

NBA roundup: Kings end 15-game home losing skid to Clips

Terence Davis scored a season-high 28 points and the Sacramento Kings ended a 15-game home losing streak to the Los Angeles Clippers by beating them 104-99 on Saturday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 18 points, De'Aaron Fox added 17 points, and Marvin Bagley III had 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Kings, who last beat the Clippers in Sacramento on March 19, 2013. The 15-game winning streak in Sacramento matched the longest in NBA history for one road team against another.

Soccer-Lewandowski double gives Bayern 3-2 win at Dortmund and four-point lead

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski scored twice, including a second-half penalty, to guide the German champions to a crucial 3-2 victory at title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga. The Pole opened his account in the ninth minute to level after Dortmund had taken an early lead through Julian Brandt, and then converted a controversial 77th-minute spot kick to seal victory with his 16th goal of the campaign.

Tennis-Five cities to host 16-team Davis Cup Finals next year

Buoyed by the success of the multi-city format of this year's Davis Cup Finals, the 2022 edition of the men's team competition will be held across five cities, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Sunday. This year's 18-nation competition was staged across three cities -- Madrid, Turin and Innsbruck -- and the Russian Tennis Federation and Croatia will meet in the final in the Spanish capital later on Sunday.

Soccer-Manchester City go top as Chelsea suffer defeat at West Ham

Chelsea paid a heavy price for a 3-2 defeat at West Ham United as first Liverpool, then Manchester City, leapfrogged them in the Premier League title race on Saturday, with City ending the day on top for the first time this season. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea began the day with a narrow lead and twice went in front at the London Stadium, only to be stunned by a late goal from substitute defender Arthur Masuaku.

Soccer-Vinicius Jr shines in Real Madrid win at Real Sociedad

Real Madrid secured a statement 2-0 win against Real Sociedad on Saturday after travelling north to San Sebastian as they moved eight points clear at the top of LaLiga. With striker Karim Benzema forced off after 17 minutes with a hamstring injury, it was once again Vinicius Jr who stood out by scoring his 10th goal of the season and driving the home side's defence crazy with his boldness and audacity.

Report: Ben Roethlisberger expects this to be final season in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has confided in friends, teammates and other people within the organization that he expects this season to be his final one in Pittsburgh, according to a report from ESPN. Roethlisberger's public stance has been that he wouldn't want to play anywhere else, and one source told ESPN that this stance is still the case: his appearance in another NFL city is "highly unlikely."

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin reaches milestone in Caps' win

Alex Ovechkin scored his milestone 750th National Hockey League goal as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 Saturday night. Aliaksei Protas and Garnet Hathaway also scored for the Capitals, who improved to 4-1-1 in their past six games. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 17 saves.

