Tennis-Russia beat Croatia in Davis Cup final
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 00:10 IST
Russia took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Croatia in the Davis Cup final in Madrid on Sunday to secure their third title and first in 15 years.
Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev claimed the deciding second point by defeating Marin Cilic 7-6(7) 6-2 after compatriot Andrey Rublev beat Borna Gojo 6-4 7-6(5).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrey Rublev
- Madrid
- Daniil Medvedev
- Marin Cilic
- Croatia
- Russia
- Davis Cup
