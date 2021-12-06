Left Menu

Konsa on song as Villa come back to beat Leicester 2-1

Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 06-12-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 00:11 IST
Konsa on song as Villa come back to beat Leicester 2-1
Defender Ezri Konsa scored twice as Aston Villa came back from a goal down to beat Leicester City 2-1, rising above them to 10th spot in the Premier League table on goal difference on Sunday after a pulsating encounter. Harvey Barnes squeezed the ball through Konsa's legs to open the scoring in the 14th minute, but Konsa got the last touch on Emiliano Buendia's goal-bound header to put his side level again three minutes later.

Villa had a goal ruled out just before the break, but Konsa gave them the lead nine minutes into the second half as he headed home John McGinn's corner at the back post. Jamie Vardy came off the bench to give Leicester's attack a shot in the arm but it was the home side who had the better of the chances, and only the goalkeeping of Kasper Schmeichel kept them from adding to their total as they held on to win 2-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

