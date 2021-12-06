Left Menu

Soccer-First half flurry earns Lazio important win at Sampdoria

Lazio drew level with sixth-placed rivals AS Roma on 25 points, but remain behind them on goal difference, while Sampdoria are 15th with 15 points.

Reuters | Genoa | Updated: 06-12-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 00:42 IST
Soccer-First half flurry earns Lazio important win at Sampdoria
  • Country:
  • Italy

Ciro Immobile scored twice in a first half blitz as Lazio returned to form with a 3-1 win at Sampdoria on Sunday that lifted the Romans into seventh place in Serie A. Maurizio Sarri’s side were under pressure to get a result after going winless in three league games and conceding eight goals in their last two, a 4-0 defeat by Napoli and 4-4 draw with Udinese.

But they quickly took control at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic finished off a well-worked team move by tucking a finish into the bottom corner after seven minutes. Italy international Immobile found the bottom corner for Lazio’s second ten minutes later, before taking his tally for the season to 13 goals, level with Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic as the highest in the league, with a well-taken strike late in the first half.

Milinkovic-Savic was shown a second yellow card for dissent midway through the second half to leave Lazio with ten men, and Manolo Gabbiadini fired home a consolation late on for the hosts. Lazio drew level with sixth-placed rivals AS Roma on 25 points, but remain behind them on goal difference, while Sampdoria are 15th with 15 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
3
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says anti-drone technology being developed, will be provided to security forces soon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says anti-drone technology being developed, wi...

 India
4
Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021