Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 5

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College Football Playoff: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati, No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia Alabama is the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and will face No. 4 Cincinnati, while No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia will square off on the road to the national championship.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-COLLEGE-FOOTBALL-PLAYOFF, Field Level Media - -

Alabama reclaims No. 1 spot in AP poll; Georgia falls to No. 3 Alabama reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday, the same day the College Football Playoff committee made the Crimson Tide the No. 1 playoff seed.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ALA-UGA-AP-POLL, Field Level Media --

Report: Hurricanes finalizing deal for Oregon's Mario Cristobal Miami is finalizing a deal with Oregon's Mario Cristobal to be the Hurricanes' new head coach, the Miami Herald reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MIA-ORE-CRISTOBAL, Field Level Media - -

Report: Clemson DC Brent Venables, Oklahoma nearing dealOkla homa is closing in on a deal to hire Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its head football coach, ESPN reported. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-OKLA-CLEM-VENABLES, Field Level Media

- - Report: Alabama fears torn ACL for WR John Metchie III

Alabama fears star wide receiver John Metchie III sustained a season-ending knee injury in Saturday's 41-24 victory against No. 1 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ALA-METCHIE, Field Level Media

- - Also: Who's No. 5? First team out of the CFP

College bowl game list as agate with all matchups Bowl game early lines

- - - - NFL (All times Eastern) Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. - -

Panthers part ways with OC Joe Brady The Carolina Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday with five games remaining in his second season with the team.

FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-BRADY-FIRED, Field Level Media - -

Report: Texans LB Zach Cunningham out for disciplinary reasons Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham was held out of Sunday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts for disciplinary reasons, ESPN reported.

FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-CUNNINGHAM, Field Level Media - -

Cardinals' Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins return to action Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will return to action Sunday after missing three games with an injured left ankle.

FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-MURRAY-HOPKINS, Field Level Media - -

Eagles QB Gardner Minshew II to start against Jets Quarterback Gardner Minshew II will make his first start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against the host New York Jets.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-MINSHEW, Field Level Media - -

Report: Salary cap climbs to $208.2M for 2022 The NFL's salary cap is expected to hit $208.2 million in 2022, bringing the league back from reductions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, per reports.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SALARY-CAP, Field Level Media - - - - NBA (All times Eastern)

Utah at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m. New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

- - Reports: X-rays negative for Blazers G CJ McCollum (ribs)

The initial X-rays on Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum's ribs were negative and he will be further evaluated Sunday, per multiple reports. BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-MCCOLLUM, Field Level Media

- - - - NHL (All times Eastern) Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m. Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m. - - - -

MLS (All times Eastern) Eastern Conference final: NYCFC at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

- - CF Montreal acquire Bologna D Gabriele Corbo on loan

CF Montreal acquired defender Gabriele Corbo on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season. SOCCER-MLS-MTL-CORBO, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(All times Eastern) Northwestern at Maryland, Noon

Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m. Minnesota at Mississippi State , 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m. No. 11 Arizona at Oregon State, 4 p.m.

Xavier at Oklahoma State, 5 p.m. Cal at Utah, 5 p.m.

Kansas State at Wichita State, 6 p.m. Fordham at St. John's, 7 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon, 7 p.m. Ohio State at Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

PGA -- Hero World Challenge - - - -

TENNIS Davis Cup final: Croatia vs. Russia

- - - - ESPORTS

CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XVI - Winter - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)