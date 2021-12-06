Soccer-PSG's attacking trio must do better, says Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe said he and fellow attackers Lionel Messi and Neymar needed to do better as they had been failing to impress at Paris St Germain. Mbappe himself has been in great form but Neymar has been struggling to hit his stride in the early season and Messi, who joined from Barcelona last summer, has yet to find his place in his new team.

"We are aware that we need to do more," Mbappe said in an interview with former France forward Thierry Henry aired on Prime Video on Sunday. Asked about the lack of balance with the forwards too often being disconnected from the rest of the team, Mbappe said: "We need to create something to make sure we're not cut off from the rest of team, offensively and defensively."

PSG are top of the Ligue 1 standings, 11 points ahead of second-placed Stade Rennais.

