Soccer-Konsa on song as Villa come back to beat Leicester 2-1

Defender Ezri Konsa scored twice as Aston Villa came back from a goal down to beat Leicester City 2-1, rising above them to 10th spot in the Premier League table on goal difference on Sunday after a pulsating encounter. Harvey Barnes squeezed the ball through Konsa's legs to open the scoring in the 14th minute, but Konsa got the last touch on Emiliano Buendia's goal-bound header to put his side level again three minutes later.

Alpine skiing-Goggia wins super-G to complete Lake Louise World Cup hat-trick

Italy's Sofia Goggia won the opening Alpine World Cup women's super-G on Sunday to complete a Lake Louise hat-trick, becoming the first woman since Lindsey Vonn in 2015 to sweep all three races at the Canadian resort. Goggia, who scored dominating downhill wins on Friday and Saturday, had a much tighter result in the super-G, clocking one minute 18.28 seconds down a sun-kissed layout and crossing just 0.11 ahead of Swiss world champion Lara Gut-Behrami.

Tennis-Medvedev leads Russia to third Davis Cup title

Russia took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Croatia in the Davis Cup final in Madrid on Sunday to secure their third title and first in 15 years, as Daniil Medvedev outlasted Croatian Marin Cilic 7-6(7) 6-2. Reigning U.S. Open champion Medvedev had to produce his best tennis to survive a tense first set as a confident Cilic sent across nine forehand winners and won nearly three-quarters of his service points.

Panthers part ways with OC Joe Brady

The Carolina Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday with five games remaining in his second season with the team. Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will assume Brady's duties for the remainder of the season.

Soccer-Juventus ease past Genoa as Allegri celebrates landmark win

Juan Cuadrado scored directly from a corner as Juventus comfortably beat struggling Genoa 2-0 on Sunday to rise to fifth place in coach Massimiliano Allegri's 250th Serie A victory. Cuadrado struck a high, inswinging delivery into the far top corner after eight minutes to put the Old Lady in front in unorthodox circumstances, and Paulo Dybala wrapped up the three points with a late strike.

Soccer-Champions Atletico beat Bragantino in seven-goal thriller

Brazilian league champions Atletico Mineiro beat Red Bull Bragantino 4-3 on Sunday on a day when they celebrated last week’s title win in front of an ecstatic home crowd in Belo Horizonte. Atletico secured their first league title since 1971 last Thursday and 62,000 fans turned out to see them receive the trophy.

Soccer-Battling Leeds snatch point in 2-2 draw with Brentford

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford marked his return from injury with a goal in added time as they snatched a 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford in a high-intensity match at Elland Road on Sunday. Making his comeback from an ankle issue, substitute Bamford fired the ball into the net off the crossbar following a corner after Brentford's Sergi Canos and Shandon Baptiste scored to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Motor racing-Hamilton wins crazy Saudi GP to level with Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton won a crazy, twice-halted Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to go level on points with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen and set up a winner-takes-all title showdown. On a chaotic night in Jeddah, the first race in the Gulf kingdom took almost as many twists and turns as an already astonishing and enthralling rollercoaster season -- and also left a bitter aftertaste.

NFL-'We found a way to win': Lions end weeks of agony with triumph over Vikings

The Detroit Lions are winless no more after beating the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 on Sunday to end weeks of agony and ridicule. Down four points with four seconds left on the clock, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught an 11-yard endzone pass from quarterback Jared Goff in front of a relieved home crowd, improving their record to 1-10-1.

Soccer-Nice lose ground in second place battle with Strasbourg defeat

Nice lost ground in the battle for second place in Ligue 1 when they were overwhelmed in a 3-0 defeat against visiting Racing Strasbourg on Sunday. Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo and Adrien Thomasson found the back of the net in a convincing collective display to hand Nice their third loss in their last five outings.

