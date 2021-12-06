Left Menu

Snooker-'Theatre of dreams': China's Zhao wins UK Championship

China's Zhao Xintong defeated Luca Brecel 10-5 to win snooker's UK Championship in York on Sunday.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's Zhao Xintong defeated Luca Brecel 10-5 to win snooker's UK Championship in York on Sunday. The 24-year-old, who was competing in his first career final, took a 5-3 lead in the first session before converting his advantage in the evening session.

"It was the biggest match for me and it was my first time, so I tried my best because it was Luca," Zhao told the BBC https://www.bbc.com/sport/snooker/59540759. "The UK Championship is a snooker theatre of dreams."

Zhao's victory sees him move up to ninth place in the world rankings, making him eligible to compete at the invitational Master's tournament in London.

