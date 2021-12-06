Russia defeat Croatia to lift third Davis Cup title

Russia has won the Davis Cup for the third time after the side defeated Croatia 2-0 in the summit clash in Madrid. Andrey Rublev defeated Borna Gojo 6-4, 7-5 in the opening match and then the victory was sealed by Daniil Medvedev after he outclassed Marin Cilic.

Medvedev defeated Cilic 7-6, 6-2 to seal the victory for Russia. This was the third final in five years for Croatia. "It feels amazing. But I am more happy for the team than for myself. We have an amazing team, amazing atmosphere," the official website of Davis Cup quoted Medvedev as saying.

"I am happy to be a part of it and bring the points we need. It is never easy to come here at the end of the season but they were some of the best weeks of my career," he added. (ANI)

