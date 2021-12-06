India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second Test, win series 1-0

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second and final Test to seal the series 1-0 here on Monday. Resuming the day at 140 for five, New Zealand folded up for 167 in the second innings after India set them a mammoth 540-run target. Daryl Mitchell was the top-scorer for New Zealand with 60-run knock.

India off-spinner Jayant Yadav was the pick of the bowlers on day four, ending with figures of four for 49 . Mayank Agarwal scored a fighting hundred in the game which will be most remembered for New Zealand Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul in an innings, becoming only the third bowler to do so.

The first Test had ended in a draw. Brief Scores: India: 325 and 276 for seven declared. New Zealand: 62 and 167 all out in 56.3 overs (Henry Nicholls 44, Daryl Mitchell 60; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/34, Jayant Yadav 4/49).

