Cricket-India beat New Zealand by 372 runs to win test series 1-0
Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 10:23 IST
- Country:
- India
India beat New Zealand by 372 runs on the fourth day of the second and final test at the Wankhede Stadium to win the series 1-0.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin took 4-34 while his spin bowling colleague Jayant Yadav picked up 4-49 as New Zealand were all out for 167 in the first session, chasing 540 for victory.
The first test in Kanpur ended in a draw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jayant
- New Zealand
- India
- Yadav
- Kanpur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Neil Wagner wants New Zealand to 'give it' their all to defend WTC title
11 arrested near Eden Gardens ahead India-New Zealand match
Amitabh Bachchan hails victory of Indian cricket team over New Zealand
Health News Roundup: S.Korean schools resume full in-person classes; New Zealand to end tough COVID curbs, adopt new virus-fighting system next week and more
India beat New Zealand by 73 runs in third T20 to win series 3-0.