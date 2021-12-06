Left Menu

Cricket-India beat New Zealand by 372 runs to win test series 1-0

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 10:23 IST
  • India

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs on the fourth day of the second and final test at the Wankhede Stadium to win the series 1-0.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin took 4-34 while his spin bowling colleague Jayant Yadav picked up 4-49 as New Zealand were all out for 167 in the first session, chasing 540 for victory.

The first test in Kanpur ended in a draw.

