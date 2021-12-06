Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Adelaide dismisses Perth Ashes test swap proposal; Tennis-Medvedev leads Russia to third Davis Cup title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Adelaide dismisses Perth Ashes test swap proposal

An audacious proposal by Western Australia's sports minister to swap the dates of the Perth and Adelaide Ashes tests was given short shrift by the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) on Monday. Cricket Australia are expected to announce over the next few days that the fifth test, scheduled for Jan. 14-18 at Perth Stadium, will be switched to another city because of Western Australia's hard line on quarantine.

Tennis-Medvedev leads Russia to third Davis Cup title

Russia took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Croatia in the Davis Cup final in Madrid on Sunday to secure their third title and first in 15 years, as Daniil Medvedev outlasted Croatian Marin Cilic 7-6(7) 6-2. Reigning U.S. Open champion Medvedev had to produce his best tennis to survive a tense first set as a confident Cilic sent across nine forehand winners and won nearly three-quarters of his service points.

Alpine skiing-Goggia wins super-G to complete Lake Louise World Cup hat-trick

Italy's Sofia Goggia won the opening Alpine World Cup women's super-G on Sunday to complete a Lake Louise hat-trick, becoming the first woman since Lindsey Vonn in 2015 to sweep all three races at the Canadian resort. Goggia, who scored dominating downhill wins on Friday and Saturday, had a much tighter result in the super-G, clocking one minute 18.28 seconds down a sun-kissed layout and crossing just 0.11 ahead of Swiss world champion Lara Gut-Behrami.

Soccer-Juventus ease past Genoa as Allegri celebrates landmark win

Juan Cuadrado scored directly from a corner as Juventus comfortably beat struggling Genoa 2-0 on Sunday to rise to fifth place in coach Massimiliano Allegri's 250th Serie A victory. Cuadrado struck a high, inswinging delivery into the far top corner after eight minutes to put the Old Lady in front in unorthodox circumstances, and Paulo Dybala wrapped up the three points with a late strike.

Soccer-Champions Atletico beat Bragantino in seven-goal thriller

Brazilian league champions Atletico Mineiro beat Red Bull Bragantino 4-3 on Sunday on a day when they celebrated last week's title win in front of an ecstatic home crowd in Belo Horizonte. Atletico secured their first league title since 1971 last Thursday and 62,000 fans turned out to see them receive the trophy.

Soccer-Battling Leeds snatch point in 2-2 draw with Brentford

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford marked his return from injury with a goal in added time as they snatched a 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford in a high-intensity match at Elland Road on Sunday. Making his comeback from an ankle issue, substitute Bamford fired the ball into the net off the crossbar following a corner after Brentford's Sergi Canos and Shandon Baptiste scored to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Report: Canucks replace coach Travis Green with Bruce Boudreau

The last-place Vancouver Canucks have reportedly fired coach Travis Green less than two months into the season. The Canucks are replacing Green with veteran coach Bruce Boudreau, according to a Sunday evening report by Sportsnet in Canada. The team has not made any formal announcements.

U.S. officials to boycott Beijing Olympics - CNN

The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that U.S. government officials will not attend the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, CNN reported on Sunday. U.S. President Joe Biden said last month that he was considering such a diplomatic boycott to protest China's human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims. The administration has been under pressure from activists and members of Congress to skip the games.

Motor racing-Hamilton wins crazy Saudi GP to level with Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton won a crazy, twice-halted Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to go level on points with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen and set up a winner-takes-all title showdown. On a chaotic night in Jeddah, the first race in the Gulf kingdom took almost as many twists and turns as an already astonishing and enthralling rollercoaster season -- and also left a bitter aftertaste.

NFL-'We found a way to win': Lions end weeks of agony with triumph over Vikings

The Detroit Lions are winless no more after beating the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 on Sunday to end weeks of agony and ridicule. Down four points with four seconds left on the clock, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught an 11-yard endzone pass from quarterback Jared Goff in front of a relieved home crowd, improving their record to 1-10-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)