Cricket-India beat New Zealand by 372 runs to win test series 1-0

It was the biggest margin of victory by runs for India in a home match, eclipsing their 337-run win against South Africa in a Delhi test in 2015. Spin-bowling all-rounder Jayant Yadav did most of the damage on the fourth morning, picking up 4-49 to cut through New Zealand's middle and lower order.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 10:43 IST
Representative image
India's spinners wasted little time in removing New Zealand's remaining batters on Monday to thrash the tourists by a record 372 runs in the second test at the Wankhede Stadium and secure the series 1-0. It was the biggest margin of victory by runs for India in a home match, eclipsing their 337-run win against South Africa in a Delhi test in 2015.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Jayant Yadav did most of the damage on the fourth morning, picking up 4-49 to cut through New Zealand's middle and lower order. Ravichandran Ashwin took the final wicket to finish with 4-34 as New Zealand were all out for 167 in their second innings, chasing 540 for victory.

It took India just 43 minutes in the first session to wrap up the win after New Zealand had resumed on 140-5. The first test in Kanpur ended in a draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

