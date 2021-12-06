Cricket-India beat New Zealand by 372 runs to win test series 1-0
It was the biggest margin of victory by runs for India in a home match, eclipsing their 337-run win against South Africa in a Delhi test in 2015. Spin-bowling all-rounder Jayant Yadav did most of the damage on the fourth morning, picking up 4-49 to cut through New Zealand's middle and lower order.
- Country:
- India
India's spinners wasted little time in removing New Zealand's remaining batters on Monday to thrash the tourists by a record 372 runs in the second test at the Wankhede Stadium and secure the series 1-0. It was the biggest margin of victory by runs for India in a home match, eclipsing their 337-run win against South Africa in a Delhi test in 2015.
Spin-bowling all-rounder Jayant Yadav did most of the damage on the fourth morning, picking up 4-49 to cut through New Zealand's middle and lower order. Ravichandran Ashwin took the final wicket to finish with 4-34 as New Zealand were all out for 167 in their second innings, chasing 540 for victory.
It took India just 43 minutes in the first session to wrap up the win after New Zealand had resumed on 140-5. The first test in Kanpur ended in a draw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Jayant Yadav
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Delhi
- Kanpur
- New Zealand
- New Zealand's
- India
ALSO READ
Abu Dhabi T10: Delhi Bulls defeat Bangla Tigers by six wickets
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to hold high-level meeting Monday on restrictions imposed to contain high-pollution levels: Officials.
Uttarakhand Assembly polls: People have seen development in Delhi; will give chance to new party, says Kejriwal
Rai to hold high-level meeting to review restrictions imposed in Delhi to combat pollution
Stubble burning in Punjab not responsible for rising pollution in Delhi, says study conducted by Punjab Agriculture University