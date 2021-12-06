Left Menu

Ind vs NZ: 62 all out in first innings set us back, credit to hosts, says Latham

After stumbling to a 372-run loss in the second Test against India, New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham on Monday admitted that his side performed underwhelmingly despite Ajaz Patel's memorable outing with the ball.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-12-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 11:05 IST
Will Somerville and Tom Latham (Photo/ BlackCaps Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After stumbling to a 372-run loss in the second Test against India, New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham on Monday admitted that his side performed underwhelmingly despite Ajaz Patel's memorable outing with the ball. "A disappointing performance. Credit to India, and 62 all-out would have set us back always. You always want to bat first here, and it only gets worse for batting here, and it wasn't how we wanted it to pan out," Latham told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Mayank Agarwal's heroics with the bat and Jayant Yadav's four-wicket haul in the second innings helped India defeat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. "Guys are able to step up in different conditions and we have managed to get a lot of depth. Very special game for Ajaz, only the third time in the history of the game has a man got all ten. We're going to play Bangladesh after we get back home and we're going to start preparing for that series ASAP," said Latham.

With this win, India sealed the two-match series 1-0 and now Virat Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26. However, the second Test will be remembered for Ajaz Patel's ten-wicket haul in the first innings which made him just the third bowler in the history of the game after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to achieve the feat. (ANI)

