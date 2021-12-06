Left Menu

South Africa a 'good challenge', want to achieve win there as a team: Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said that the series win against New Zealand is very pleasing, but his eyes are firmly set on winning the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

South Africa a 'good challenge', want to achieve win there as a team: Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said that the series win against New Zealand is very pleasing, but his eyes are firmly set on winning the upcoming Test series against South Africa. Mayank Agarwal's heroics with the bat and Jayant Yadav's four-wicket haul in the second innings helped India defeat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

"To come back with a win again, it's a great feeling and a clinical performance. You want individuals to step up. The first Test was good, and it was a clinical performance here. We discussed the performance and the opposition played out a good draw. The bowlers tried all they good, but the Kiwi batsmen stuck it out really well in Kanpur," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation. With this win, India sealed the two-match series 1-0 and now Virat Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.

"Here there was more bounce and the fast bowlers got assistance as well, so it gave us a better chance to win the Test match on the final day. The mindset is the same to take Indian cricket forward, even with the new management. It's important to keep the standards of Indian cricket and make sure it's always growing. South Africa is a good challenge," said Kohli. "We built it up in England and South Africa last time, and Australia was an accumulation of all that experience. South Africa is a tough challenge and a win that we want to achieve as a team," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

