Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cricket Australia confirm Perth Ashes test relocation; Tennis-Medvedev leads Russia to third Davis Cup title and more

Cricket-Cricket Australia confirm Perth Ashes test relocation

The fifth test in the upcoming Ashes series between Australia and England will be moved from Perth to another venue because of the border controls in place in Western Australia, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday. The governing body said attempts to negotiate conditions for the Jan. 14-18 match at Perth Stadium that would suit all parties had proved impossible and that discussions had begun over a replacement venue.

Tennis-Medvedev leads Russia to third Davis Cup title

Russia took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Croatia in the Davis Cup final in Madrid on Sunday to secure their third title and first in 15 years, as Daniil Medvedev outlasted Croatian Marin Cilic 7-6(7) 6-2. Reigning U.S. Open champion Medvedev had to produce his best tennis to survive a tense first set as a confident Cilic sent across nine forehand winners and won nearly three-quarters of his service points.

Buck O'Neil one of six elected to Hall of Fame

Negro League legend Buck O'Neil was one of six players elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday night. Also earning election from one of two committees were Chicago White Sox legend Minnie Minoso, former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat, former Brooklyn Dodgers slugger Gil Hodges and Black player Bud Fowler.

Soccer-Champions Atletico beat Bragantino in seven-goal thriller

Brazilian league champions Atletico Mineiro beat Red Bull Bragantino 4-3 on Sunday on a day when they celebrated last week's title win in front of an ecstatic home crowd in Belo Horizonte. Atletico secured their first league title since 1971 last Thursday and 62,000 fans turned out to see them receive the trophy.

NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell propels Jazz past Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 109-108 victory over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Rudy Gobert tallied 20 rebounds and five blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points while Rudy Gay chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds.

Report: Canucks replace coach Travis Green with Bruce Boudreau

The last-place Vancouver Canucks have reportedly fired coach Travis Green less than two months into the season. The Canucks are replacing Green with veteran coach Bruce Boudreau, according to a Sunday evening report by Sportsnet in Canada. The team has not made any formal announcements.

U.S. officials to boycott Beijing Olympics - CNN

The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that U.S. government officials will not attend the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, CNN reported on Sunday. U.S. President Joe Biden said last month that he was considering such a diplomatic boycott to protest China's human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims. The administration has been under pressure from activists and members of Congress to skip the games.

Motor racing-Hamilton wins crazy Saudi GP to level with Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton won a crazy, twice-halted Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to go level on points with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen and set up a winner-takes-all title showdown. On a chaotic night in Jeddah, the first race in the Gulf kingdom took almost as many twists and turns as an already astonishing and enthralling rollercoaster season -- and also left a bitter aftertaste.

Speed skating-US men set team pursuit world record

The United States set a world record to win the men's team pursuit at the speed skating World Cup in Utah on Sunday in a major boost to their medal hopes at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The U.S. team, who finished eighth in the 2018 Games, crossed the finish line in 3:34.47, improving on the previous mark of 3:34.68 set by the Netherlands in February 2020.

NFL roundup: Lions get first win with TD on final play

Jared Goff completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the last play of the game and the Detroit Lions entered the win column with a 29-27 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Goff passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions (1-10-1), who drove 75 yards in 14 plays after squandering a 14-point lead. St. Brown had a career-high 10 receptions for 86 yards. Jamaal Williams rushed for 71 yards on 17 carries.

