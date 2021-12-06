Left Menu

India return to top of ICC Test rankings

India had lost to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in June.The Virat Kohli-led side now has 124 rating points and is followed by New Zealand 121, Australia 108, England 107, Pakistan 92, South Africa 88, Sri Lanka 83, West Indies 75, Bangladesh 49 and Zimbabwe 31.

India on Monday reclaimed the top spot in the ICC rankings after winning the two-match series against New Zealand, the reigning World Test Champions. India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the Mumbai Test on the fourth day after drawing the opening match in Kanpur. India had lost to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in June.

The Virat Kohli-led side now has 124 rating points and is followed by New Zealand (121), Australia (108), England (107), Pakistan (92), South Africa (88), Sri Lanka (83), West Indies (75), Bangladesh (49) and Zimbabwe (31). On the WTC table, India are third with 42 points and win percentage of 58.33. Sri Lanka lead the standings with two wins in as many games and Pakistan are second with win percentage of 66.66.

