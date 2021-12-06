Soccer-LaLiga talking points

Left Menu

Talking points from the LaLiga weekend: REAL MADRID IN FULL CONTROL Real Madrid got their sixth consecutive league win to extend their lead to eight points, and delivered former leaders Real Sociedad's first home loss of the season in the process. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are unbeaten in all competitions since losing 2-1 to Espanyol on Oct. 3.

Talking points from the LaLiga weekend:

REAL MADRID IN FULL CONTROL Real Madrid got their sixth consecutive league win to extend their lead to eight points, and delivered former leaders Real Sociedad's first home loss of the season in the process.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team are unbeaten in all competitions since losing 2-1 to Espanyol on Oct. 3. With Karim Benzema absent due to a hamstring injury it was Vinicius Jr who stood out once again, scoring his 10th goal of the season. He is now two goals behind Benzema in the race to be the league's top scorer.

RAYO VALLECANO CONTINUE TO IMPRESS One of the biggest surprises of the season is Rayo Vallecano, who won 1-0 against Espanyol. They are in sixth spot and only two points off the Champions League positions.

Led by Colombian veteran striker Falcao Garcia, Rayo are undefeated at home as they pursue a spot in European competition for the first time in 21 years after returning to the top flight following two seasons in second division. BARCA AND ATLETI FACE DECISIVE WEEK

Pressure is mounting on Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who both lost at home at the weekend as they prepare for massive European games this week. Barcelona, who lost to Real Betis, will face Bayern Munich on Wednesday with Benfica breathing down their neck in the race for second spot in the group.

Atleti, who lost to Mallorca, need to beat Porto on Tuesday and hope Milan lose to Liverpool if they are to qualify for the knockout stages.

