Soccer-Ibrahimovic wants to stay at AC Milan for life, 'scared to stop' playing

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he wants to stay at the Serie A club for the rest of his career, admitting he is "scared to stop" playing due to uncertainty as to what comes next after retirement.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 06-12-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 15:21 IST
AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he wants to stay at the Serie A club for the rest of his career, admitting he is "scared to stop" playing due to uncertainty as to what comes next after retirement. The 40-year-old Swede's current contract expires at the end of the season, but Ibrahimovic has no plans to hang up his boots just yet.

"I want to play as long as possible. As long as I have that adrenaline, I will continue," Ibrahimovic told Italian talk show Che Tempo Che Fa on Sunday. "Let's put pressure on Milan here to give me an extension and I hope to stay at Milan for life. I still have objectives that I can achieve and I want to win another Scudetto.

"I don't know what will happen after football, so I am a little scared to stop. We'll see, but I want to continue playing so that I don't have any regrets." Ibrahimovic was on the bench as Milan beat bottom side Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday to move one point clear at the top of the Serie A standings.

Stefano Pioli's side host Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, where only victory will do if they are to have any chance of reaching the last-16.

