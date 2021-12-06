Left Menu

Kohli best Test captain India has ever had: Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Monday said that Virat Kohli is the best Test captain the country has ever had.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-12-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 15:27 IST
Kohli best Test captain India has ever had: Irfan Pathan
India Test skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Monday said that Virat Kohli is the best Test captain the country has ever had. Pathan's comments came as India defeated New Zealand in the second Test by 372 runs to clinch the two-match series 1-0.

With this win, India also became the number one ranked Test team. "As I have said earlier and saying it again @imVkohli is the best Test Captain India have ever had! He's at the top with the win percentage of 59.09 per cent and the second spot is at 45 per cent," tweeted Irfan.

Kohli on Monday became the first player to record 50 international wins in each format of the game. The victory over New Zealand also means India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and now Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.

"Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game," BCCI tweeted. Resuming Day 4 at 140/5, overnight batters Rachin Ravindra (18) and Henry Nicholls managed to add just 22 more runs to the total before the former was scalped by Jayant Yadav and the visitors were staring down the barrel, still needing 378 runs for a win with just four wickets in hand.

In his very next over, Jayant Yadav dismissed Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee and it seemed that the hosts would wrap up the match before the lunch break on Day 4. The final two wickets also fell in quick succession and in the end, New Zealand was bowled out for 167, handing the hosts a 372-run win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021