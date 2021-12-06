Left Menu

Soccer-Bundesliga talking points

Freiburg demolished Borussia Moenchengladbach 6-0 with their biggest ever Bundesliga win in their history to move up to fourth place while Union eased past last season's runners-up RB Leipzig 2-1 to climb up to sixth, two points behind Freiburg. "I have been a coach a long time but I have never experienced anything like this before," said Freiburg coach Christian Streich after his team scored all six goals in the first half.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-12-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 16:13 IST
Soccer-Bundesliga talking points
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: BUNDESLIGA MINNOWS

Freiburg and Union Berlin's budgets are only a fraction of that of the big clubs but the minnows have given Bundesliga powerhouses a run for their money this season and are deservedly battling for a Champions League spot. Freiburg demolished Borussia Moenchengladbach 6-0 with their biggest ever Bundesliga win in their history to move up to fourth place while Union eased past last season's runners-up RB Leipzig 2-1 to climb up to sixth, two points behind Freiburg.

"I have been a coach a long time but I have never experienced anything like this before," said Freiburg coach Christian Streich after his team scored all six goals in the first half. LEIPZIG SEARCH

RB Leipzig have gone on a search for a head coach after last season's Bundesliga runners-up sacked Jesse Marsch following their loss to Union, their third defeat in a row. With less than half of the season played, Leipzig is desperate to get back into the Champions League spots as soon as possible.

Leipzig, who lost only seven matches last season, has already lost six in this campaign to sit in 11th place. BRAGGING RIGHTS

Bayern Munich's 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund put them four points clear at the top but also gave them full bragging rights in the Bundesliga having won the last six matches against their rivals. This is the first time either of the two teams have dominated with such a long winning run, with Bayern chasing a record-extending 10th league crown.

"It was not just about the three points," Bayern's Leon Goretzka said. "This is about supremacy in Germany and obviously we wanted to win this game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021