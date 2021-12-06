Left Menu

Players security beefed up after lynching incident in Pakistan

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-12-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 16:17 IST
The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday said it has beefed up personal security of all the cricketers competing in the ongoing T20 League in the country in view of the lynching incident involving a Sri Lankan in Sialkot, Pakistan.

A dozen of Pakistanis players, including Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Amir, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hafeez, are competing in the T20 league.

A top SLC official told reporters that security net has been widened not just for Pakistan players but all the cricketers participating in the five-team Lanka Premier League (LPL), which began on Sunday and will conclude on December 23.

Players from all top cricket playing countries alongside Namibia and UAE are in the competition. However there are no Indian players.

The last week's incident of a Sri Lankan expat, working as a general manager in a factory, getting lynched by a mob has created anger here.

The remains of the murdered man, Priyantha Diyawadana, will be brought here on Monday evening.

