Left Menu

Yorkshire turns to Gough amid rebuild after racism scandal

They followed the resignations of club chairman Roger Hutton and then chief executive Mark Arthur in the wake of criticism of Yorkshire over its handling of racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq.Like many, I have followed how the club handled the recent racism allegations with sadness and anger, Gough said.

PTI | Leeds | Updated: 06-12-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 16:34 IST
Yorkshire turns to Gough amid rebuild after racism scandal
Darren Gough Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England bowler Darren Gough was appointed as director of cricket at Yorkshire on Monday and vowed to rebuild the club that recently got rid of its entire coaching staff amid a racism scandal.

Gough spent 15 years at Yorkshire across two spells and has become a leading figure in broadcasting since retiring in 2008.

Yorkshire, English cricket's most successful team, turned to Gough after announcing the departure of 16 people — including Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire's director of cricket since 2007, and head coach Andrew Gale — on Friday. They followed the resignations of club chairman Roger Hutton and then chief executive Mark Arthur in the wake of criticism of Yorkshire over its handling of racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

''Like many, I have followed how the club handled the recent racism allegations with sadness and anger," Gough said. "I want to play my part in rebuilding cricket in Yorkshire and I am looking forward to working with the exceptionally talented group of players here.

"I am also aware of my wider responsibility to listen to everyone and ensure that every person who is associated with this club feels welcome, instilling values we want to be associated with the White Rose: honesty, straight-talking, hard work, integrity, and excellence." Gough, who will be in the role until the end of the 2022 season, will relinquish his media duties and one of his immediate priorities will be overseeing the recruitment of a new coaching team.

Kamlesh Patel, who replaced Hutton as chairman, has said "significant change is required" for the club to regain trust.

"I share Lord Patel's vision for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, and the collective determination to face the issues head-on with a series of positive actions," Gough said. "Change will not happen overnight, but I am certain that we can make Headingley roar again." A report found Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" at Yorkshire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021