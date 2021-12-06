Left Menu

Abhishek Saini wins men's singles title at Bangladesh International Challenge

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:33 IST
Abhishek Saini wins men's singles title at Bangladesh International Challenge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

India's Abhishek Saini defeated compatriot Rithvik Sanjeevi in straight games in the summit clash to claim the men's singles title at the Bangladesh International Challenge badminton tournament here.

In the final played on Sunday, Saini beat Sanjeevi 21-15 21-18 in 34 minutes.

Earlier in the semifinals, Saini had quelled the challenge of fellow Indian Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 17-21 21-15 21-15, while Sanjeevi, a trainee of Hatsun Badminton Centre in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, edged out Indonesia's Sulistio Tegar 21-13 19-21 21-14.

The Indian duo of Mehreen Riza and Arathi Sara Sunil won the women's doubles event, beating Kasturi Radhakrishnan and Venosha Radhakrishna (Malaysia) 22-20 21-12 in the final.

The mixed doubles final saw the Indian team of Pratik Ranade and Akshaya Warang lose 15-21 18-21 to Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Kavidi Sirimannage.

Pratik Ranade and Akshaya Warang had beaten compatriots Nazeer Khan and Nila Valluvan 21-16 21-18 in the semifinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021