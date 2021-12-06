Left Menu

High time Ashwin becomes a regular in Test playing XI: Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin should be playing both home and away Test matches for the side.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-12-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 18:26 IST
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin should be playing both home and away Test matches for the side. Ashwin wasn't included in the playing XI when India locked horns with England earlier this year in the Test series. But the right arm off-spinner performed brilliantly in the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand.

India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Ashwin was adjudged as the Player of the Series for his impeccable performance. Kaif said spinners need to be given confidence and Ashwin has done "enough" to deserve the faith.

"Another Man of the Series for India's trusted match winner. High time Ashwin becomes a regular in Test playing XI. And I mean both home and away. Spinners need to be given confidence and Ashwin has done enough to deserve that faith. @ashwinravi99," Kaif tweeted. During the Test series, Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the country's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Ashwin has so far taken 30 five-wicket hauls in his career.

Meanwhile, with this win, Team India is back to the number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings. The victory over New Zealand also means India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and now Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

