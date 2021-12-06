Ireland to tour West Indies for 3 ODIs, one-off T20I in January

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday announced the match schedule for the Ireland Men's tour of the West Indies. Ireland will play three ODIs, to be followed by a one-off T20 International (T20I) at Sabina Park, Jamaica from January 8 to January 16.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Ireland back to the West Indies in January. They last visited the Caribbean in 2020 and we had some exciting encounters, so we can anticipate a competitive series to start the new year," said Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI in a statement. "This will be the start of a very busy year for us at CWI, as we host several international teams as well as the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup. We want to thank the Government of Jamaica and our colleagues at the Jamaica Cricket Association, who have been working closely with us to make sure that the tour can take place safely and smoothly.

"We'd also like to thank title sponsors CG Insurance for their ongoing support and investment in cricket, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it has been vital funding to help us to sustain the sport across our Caribbean countries and communities," he added. This will be Ireland's second full white-ball tour to the West Indies.

The ODI series between West Indies and Ireland will be West Indies fifth ODI series out of the 12 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. (ANI)

