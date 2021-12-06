Left Menu

Soccer-Barton found not guilty of assaulting rival manager

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-12-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 19:22 IST
Soccer-Barton found not guilty of assaulting rival manager
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton was found not guilty on Monday of assaulting then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel after an English third-tier match in April 2019.

Barton, now manager of fourth tier League Two side Bristol Rovers, was coaching Fleetwood Town at the time and had denied https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-england-barton/soccer-fleetwood-town-manager-barton-denies-barnsley-allegations-idUKL5N2202UR pushing over Stendel in the tunnel of Oakwell Stadium.

The 39-year-old was cleared of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021